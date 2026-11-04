DMK, AIADMK attempting to' poach'TVK MLAs, says TN minister R Nirmal Kumar

Asserting that the TVK MLAs will not be bought or compromised, he alleged that the rival parties are leveraging thousands of crores of rupees to fund these alleged horse-trading attempts.

"Because they have thousands and lakhs of crores of money with each of them, they are attempting this," the minister charged.

He further added, "None of our MLAs will take money and move anywhere."

He claimed that offers ranging from Rs 60 crore to Rs 70 crore were being made to legislators, with alleged illicit hawala money trails linked to these operations already surfacing in Bengaluru.

"Hawala money is getting caught in Bengaluru. It is not known why they supplied money from Bengaluru. Investigation is going on," Kumar said.