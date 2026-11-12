DMK: After slapgate, people fear ruling MLAs

The DMK cadres staged a protest condemning Ravisankar for allegedly assaulting Karthik Kannan, a local resident and TVK supporter, who had approached him with a civic complaint.

Raising slogans against the Deputy Speaker and the TVK government, the protesters alleged that elected TVK representatives were unfit to represent the people. They demanded that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay take strict action against Ravisankar and remove him from office.