DMK admitted its failure by blaming IMD: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Launching a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government, Telangana Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan told Ramakrishna that the DMK will continue to face severe consequences if it deviates from the national mainstream. Excerpts from the interview with DT Next…

Q. As a Governor, how do you view the controversial comments made by a few DMK leaders about the people from the North?

A. DMK’s view and attitude towards the people of the North and the North-East is really bad. People of all states are living in different states for business purposes. Tamils have a significant presence in Bihar and Mumbai. If the DMK talks like this, there is a danger that it will affect the Tamils living in other states. This attitude of DMK, if not directly, will indirectly affect the Tamils living in other states. DMK MP, Dayanidhi Maran, who insulted the people of Northern states, during the election campaign, canvassed voters by pasting a poster in Hindi in Sowcarpet in Chennai, where most of the people of Northern states live. Why didn’t you (DMK) stage a walk out when Bihar CM Nitish Kumar asked you to learn Hindi at the recent INDIA bloc meeting?

DMK broadcast podcasts in Hindi and should stop talking about diversity. Because DMK is talking about differences, they are tarnishing the honour of Tamil Nadu among other states. DMK will continue to face severe consequences if it deviates from the national mainstream.

Q.You also visited Thoothukudi and inspected the flood damage. What did the public report to you?

A. They told me that if banks of water bodies, including ponds and lakes had been strengthened at the right time, such a huge damage would not have happened. The state is meant to protect the public, not to blame others.

Q. The southern districts have been severely affected by the recent heavy rains and subsequent floods. From your point of view, what could be the reason for this?

A. While the weather warning was issued on December 12, the district administration issued a flood warning to the people only on the evening of December 17. Moreover, no proper warning was given. Due to the failure to dredge water bodies on time and strengthen the banks, many villages, towns and agricultural lands have become submerged. The government does not have any visionary development plan for the southern districts. The negligence of the state government is the primary reason for these floods.

Q. What is your comment on the divergent views of the Ministers regarding storm water drainage works in Chennai?

A. Regarding the SWD works, the back and forth conflicting opinions of Ministers are very wrong. CM Stalin said that he will save the southern districts like he saved Chennai. When did they (TN government) save Chennai from flood? From their earlier experiences, Chennai people have come back with confidence. They (DMK) said that they have completed SWD works at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore, so that not even a drop of water will stagnate. But, it is the government’s incompetence that has been revealed. If the state had taken precautions, the massive loss of life and property could have been avoided. People have been severely affected not only in Chennai, but also in Thoothukudi. The people of the Eral, who met me on Monday said that they did not receive any warning and if they had, they would have gone to safer places. While the weather warnings were issued from December 12, on December 18, CM Stalin is inaugurating a new programme called ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ in Coimbatore.

Q. But state Ministers are alleging that the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre has not issued proper precautionary warnings...

A. It looks like the government has admitted its mistake. The RMC has told us not to blame them. Are we living in the palaeolithic period? With the experience gained in Chennai, appropriate precautions could have been taken in the southern districts. But, how can we accept that the government will be ready only if it rains so many centimetres?

Q. What is your response to the accusations by the Ministers that the Centre has not provided adequate funds to the state?

A. There were cyclones in the previous AIADMK regime as well. Cuddalore was heavily affected. At that time, the Central Team that came after two days, now came to the field in advance and assessed the damages. The TN government, which claims to be at the forefront of everything, should also be at the forefront of protecting people from calamities.

The central government has never behaved in a step-motherly manner. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Railways etc. are working fast in rescue operations. Before requesting funds from the central government, complete data must be submitted.