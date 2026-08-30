DMK adds 7 more dist units in capital region to regain ground

The KTCC region has 37 Assembly constituencies. In the last Assembly election, the DMK, the principal Opposition party, lost its hold over the region, with the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) winning a majority of the seats.

"Considering the poll debacle and the upcoming local body polls, the party has decided to strengthen the KTCC region. Owing to this, 18 districts have been created in the region," a party leader said.

Before the latest restructuring, the DMK had 11 organisational districts in the KTCC region. Chennai has 16 Assembly constituencies, for which the party has created 10 organisational districts.

Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur have 7 and 10 Assembly constituencies, respectively, with the DMK creating 3 organisational districts in each. Kancheepuram, one of the party's traditional strongholds in the region, has four Assembly constituencies and has been divided into two organisational districts.