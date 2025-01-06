DMK acts deliberately to prevent Guv Ravi from delivering address, says EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday stated that Governor R N Ravi did not boycott the assembly proceedings and accused the DMK government of 'acting deliberately' to prevent the Governor from delivering his customary speech at the first session of the year.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has consistently followed this tradition, and there has been no change in it. However, the ruling government's deliberate action to prevent the Governor from delivering his speech in the House to mark the beginning of the session for the year, Palaniswami told the media outside the state assembly.

Since the DMK government came to power, the customary Governor’s address has effectively turned into the 'Speaker’s address'.

This has been the case for the past three consecutive years, he said.

Commenting on the Governor’s speech, which was read out by the Speaker, Palaniswami pointed out that no new schemes or projects had been announced for the year, with the same old topics being repeated in the Governor’s address for 2025.

Regarding the party's protest over the Anna University sexual assault case, with members wearing badges that read ‘Who is that Sir?’, the LoP explained that the protest aimed to draw the government's attention and demand justice for the victim. He also questioned the silence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on the matter.

Continuing in the same vein, he expressed a strong suspicion that the current government might be attempting to protect someone involved in the Anna University case. He pointed to the contradictory statements made by Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan and Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police N Arun at the outset of the case, which had failed to instil confidence in the government's approach.

Palaniswami claimed credit for the Madras High Court's intervention in the case, which it took up suo motu. He noted that AIADMK office bearers and advocate R Varalakshmi had filed a writ petition, prompting the Court to act and form a special investigation team.

Responding to the High Court's observation that the issue was being politicised, Palaniswami rejected the claim, emphasising that they had no intention of doing so. "Under this present regime, there is no safety for young girls, elderly women, or girls of any age. They are facing sexual assault, and parents are fearful for their children's safety," he said, citing the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in Chennai and an 80-year-old woman in Krishnagiri.

"The CM is scared of black," he added, referring to an incident in which women attending the CM’s programme on Sunday were asked to leave behind their black shawls.He also recalled a statement by former state CPM secretary K Balakrishnan regarding the denial of permission for their conference and protests, adding that if even the DMK's allies are finding it difficult to hold protests and demonstrations, one can imagine the situation for the opposition parties.