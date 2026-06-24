DMK accuses government of using DIPR for political attacks; warns of legal action

The criticism comes in the wake of a video clip released by the DIPR featuring Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's remarks in the Assembly. The clip carried a caption describing the Chief Minister's response as a befitting reply to the Opposition.

Condemning the move, DMK Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate P Wilson alleged that the captions attached to official government videos were being used to target the Opposition and its legislators.

In a post on social media platform X, Wilson said there should be a clear distinction between the functioning of a political party and that of the government.