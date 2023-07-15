DMK a silent spectator on Mekedatu issue: Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai on Saturday took a jibe at the DMK for not adopting a resolution protesting against Karnataka's Mekedatu dam proposal.

The party which convened its elected representatives and MPs failed to adopt a resolution against the dam proposal and the only intention of the meeting was to blame the union government. The DMK must have discussed about TN not getting its due Cauvery water from the neighbouring state.

Commenting about black money, Annamalai, who has been reiterating that he would soon release DMK files - part two exposing the black money acquired by the party functionaries, said that CM Stalin and his family do not have moral grounds to comment and about corruption and black money.

After paying respects to iconic Congress leader and former TN CM K Kamaraj on his birth anniversary, the BJP president termed the DMK, as a party focussed on acquiring black money.

"If Stalin let the Enforcement Directorate and CBI to execute their duty, the central agencies by now would have confiscated the black money parked by Minister Senthilbalaji in Mauritius. If we try to confiscate black money from politicians they admit themselves in private hospital citing health complications. Most of the black money stashed in foreign countries belongs to TN politicians," Annamalai alleged.

Commenting about the UCC row between the State and Centre, Annamalai said that the DMK is unleashing baseless facts about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He also said that the state was not doing enough to bring down the inflation price and blamed the state for the inflation of Tomato and other vegetables.