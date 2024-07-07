DMK a drug mafia, charges senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CHENNAI: Launching a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government, the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday termed MK Stalin a ‘puppet CM’.



He also claimed that the DMK as a whole is acting as a mafia involved in drugs and corruption.

Delivering his special address in the State BJP executive council meeting here, veteran BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “What has the DMK Chief Minister MK Stalin given to the people of Tamil Nadu so far? Nothing. He is like a puppet Chief Minister. It is his family, who rules the regime here. DMK is acting like a mafia.”

Comparing Stalin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh said, “While Prime Minister Narendra Modi provides drinking water through Jal Jeevan Mission to the people of India, Stalin is serving liquor in Tamil Nadu. The drug culture started by Stalin has led to a deadly frenzy.”

Criticising the State government, Chouhan said that Tamil Nadu was deteriorating under the DMK rule led by Stalin and the State was losing its glory.

“He (Stalin) is destroying the power of the youth. Youth should start a big war against liquor and the DMK regime. Did the women of Tamil Nadu not get any anger when their golden era was gone and the rule of liquor began? They should come forward and fight against the drug trafficking,” he said.

Lauding his Cabinet colleague and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vidisha MP said, “While PM Modi respects Tamil language, culture and Tamil Nadu and talking about promoting the ancient classical language, an MP from Tamil Nadu (Su Venkatesan from Madurai Lok Sabha constituency), insulted the sceptre and the kings. We, the BJP strongly condemn this.”

“When BJP-led NDA forms a government in Tamil Nadu in 2026, the sceptre will be installed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA),” Chouhan said, adding that Stalin has been criticising the BJP-led Central government to cover up his failures.

On his part, BJP State president K Annamalai stated that the safety of common people in Tamil Nadu is not assured under the Stalin-led DMK regime.

Speaking in the meeting here, Annamalai said, “A national party’s state president was hacked to death. There is no guarantee for a common man’s life in this Stalin-led DMK government. Illicit liquor is flowing like a river and nobody has the guts to tell, speak, and raise a voice against this. If they do, they will have a life threat.”

“The anti-people DMK government should be ousted from power in 2026. BJP will form the government in 2026 for the poor and farmers,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affair, L Murugan said that despite various difficulties, Annamalai is struggling to nurture the BJP in Tamil Nadu and the BJP cadres to strengthen Annamalai’s hands to achieve the party’s target in 2026 Assembly elections.

The BJP’s State Executive Council also adopted 7 resolutions including condemning Justice Chandru’s report.

Arvind Menon, Sudhakar Reddy, Tamilisai Soundararajan, H Raja, Nainar Nagendran, Vanathi Srinivasan, Sarathkumar, and other functionaries were present at the meeting.