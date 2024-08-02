DME selection committee instructs applications for upload re-revised UG NEET score card

CHENNAI: The selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education has instructed the applicants of MBBS/BDS admissions to upload the re-revised UG-National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) score card 2024 only.

The revised score card was published on on 26 July, 2024 after multiple irregularities were reported in the NEET results released on June 4, 2024.

The online application for the admission to MBBS/BDS degree courses in Tamil Nadu in government medical and dental colleges, government quota seats in self financing medical and dental colleges, ESIC Medical College, affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University and State private universities is in progress.

The committee also stated that as per the information received from the School Education Department, the students who have passed class 12th in 2023-2024, who apply under 7.5 percent preferential quota for government school students need not attach bonafide certificate.

Their eligibility will be checked with the School Education Department through EMIS Data. The students who passed class 12th in previous academic years need to get bonafide certificate from the Chief Educational Officer.

The State rank list will be released based on the NEET results on August 19, 2024. The selection committee, will begin the counselling for medical and dental admissions for the academic year 2024-25 in Tamil Nadu from August 21, 2024.

The special category counselling for the 7.5 percent reservation quota, wards of ex-servicemen, differently-abled, and sports quota will be held on August 22nd and 23rd, 2024.

The complete schedule for the online counselling will be out soon, the committee stated.