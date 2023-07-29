DME revises MBBS/BDS registration process schedule: Deets here

CHENNAI: The selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education has revised the counselling schedule for MBBS/BDS and the locking of the seats has been extended from July 31st, 2023 to August 3rd, 2023.

The registration, payment, and choice filling and locking for the candidates taking MBBS or BDS courses in Tamil Nadu was opened on Tuesday and the counselling for the general category was started.

The counselling for the special category was conducted on Thursday.

The registration is open for admission to government medical or dental Colleges, ESIC medical college, government, and management quota seats in self-financing medical or dental colleges, State private universities, Christian Medical College, Vellore, and wards of IRT Candidates.

As per the revised schedule, the locking of seats can be done until August 3rd, until 5 pm in the first round of the counselling.

Accordingly, the processing of seat allotment will be done from August 4th, 2023, and August 5th, 2023, and the results can be expected on August 6th.

The candidates can download the provisional allotment orders between August 7, 2023, to August 11th, 2023. The last date for joining the medical colleges is August 11th, 2023.

The candidates who are participating in the online choice filling for MBBS/BDS degree courses will be paying a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500 for government quota and Rs 1000 for the management quota. They will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 30,000 for government quota seats in self-financing medical or dental colleges and state private universities.

For the management quota seats, the candidates will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 1 lakh including for admission to all category seats in self-financing medical or dental colleges and state private universities.