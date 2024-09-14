DME announces extension of choice filling for round two counselling for MBBS/BDS courses in TN

CHENNAI: The selection committee, Directorate of Medical Education has extended the date of choice filling for the round two counselling for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses in the State.

The committee issued a notification stating that the last date of choice filling for the candidates has been extended and which was earlier ending on September 16.

The last date for the students in the State has not yet been announced.

The notification comes after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) revised the round two counselling schedule, extending the registration by two days, to September 16.

The seat allotment would be done on September 17-18 and the release of seat allotment is expected to be on September 19. Therefore, the State counselling schedule for the NEET UG 2024 has seen a change.

As the State counselling has to follow the All India Quota counselling by MCC, the state committee proposed to extend the process for choice filling in round 2. The last date for choice filling is yet to be announced.

As of September 10, the State has two government quota seats available in government medical colleges for persons with disabilities, 75 MBBS government quota seats vacant under the 92.5 percent quota, 2 seats of ESIC College KK Nagar, 828 seats in self financed colleges and 196 in private medical colleges.

For the BDS courses, two seats of persons with disabilities, while under the 7.5 percent quota for government school students, 4 BDS seats in government dental colleges and 19 seats in self financed medical colleges are available.

A total of 80 government quota seats in government dental colleges, while 624 government quota seats and 839 management quota seats in self financed medical colleges are available. Three seats are vacant at CMC Vellore.