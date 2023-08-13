DME announces counselling schedule for paramedical degree course

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Chennai has released the tentative online counselling schedule for paramedical degree courses for the special and general categories for 2023-24 academic year. Registration/payment choice filling and locking begins from 10 am on August 14 to 5 pm on August 18.

As per the notice, students who secured ranks from GR001 to GR24327 from the total marks 200 to 160 can apply for counselling.

Results of 1-A round will be announced on August 21 and candidates can download the provisional allotment order on August 22. The reporting date and time for counselling is on or before August 28 till 5 pm, stated the circular.

Some of the instructions to be followed during the counselling are; refrain from sharing the login Id, passwords and OTP with others, candidates participating in the online counselling for paramedical degree courses must pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 250 and candidates must make careful selection of places and colleges by checking the seat matrix from the official website.

Further, the directorate had stated that the selection committee is not responsible for connectivity or website link errors. And admission to paramedical degree courses is based on rank and reservation through online counselling.

The procedure for the online counselling is to be published on the official website, and a candidate's choice cannot be changed during online counselling, once locked.

"Candidates who take a seat but don't join or download their allotment order and don't join the college will be ineligible for subsequent counselling rounds, "stated the notification.

Further, it is vital for the selected candidates to provide a self-declaration form at the time of reporting to the college or may face consequences for any misrepresentation. And, the notification mandated all selected candidates to download their provisional allotment order and join their designated medical college/institution by the specified deadline.

"It's crucial to bring original certificates and scanned copies for verification during the joining process. Failing to report on time will result in cancellation of admission, "stated the notification.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) released the rank list for Bachelor in Architecture. 2,485 students applied for the admission, of which 1,400 students are eligible.