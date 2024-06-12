Begin typing your search...

DMDK's Vijaya Prabhakaran meets ECI officials in Delhi seeking vote-recount in Virudhunagar LS polls

He also sought re-counting of votes polled in the constituency in the presence of a retired judge

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|12 Jun 2024 3:48 PM GMT
 DMDK's Virudhunagar Lok Sabha candidate V Vijaya Prabhakaran 

CHENNAI: DMDK's Virudhunagar Lok Sabha candidate V Vijaya Prabhakaran met officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi on Wednesday, and submitted a complaint to the ECI about the alleged irregularities in the counting of votes in the Virudhunagar constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He also sought re-counting of votes polled in the constituency in the presence of a retired judge.

Meanwhile, DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth had addressed the media shortly after votes were counted and results were announced. She said that a complaint had been lodged with the ECI through an e-mail about irregularities in the counting of votes. She further added that on June 4, counting of votes at the centre in Virudhunagar was stalled from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The ECI has reportedly asked for detailed evidence including video proof from District Collector-cum-Returning Officer VP Jeyaseelan.

Notably, DMDK's Virudhunagar candidate Vijaya Prabhakaran lost by a margin of 4,379 votes against Congress MP Manickam Tagore who received 3,85,256 votes compared to Prabhakaran's 3,80,877 votes.

Online Desk

