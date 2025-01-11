DMDK’s call on Erode East bypoll in 48 hours

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Friday announced that the party would disclose its stance on the Erode East bypoll in the next 48 hours.

Premalatha’s assertion came after she met with Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan, where she submitted a memorandum outlining the party’s key concerns and demands.

Premalatha said that the party is putting pressure on the Centre to cancel the tungsten mining licence.

She claimed that the mining proposal would have serious environmental and social consequences.

“We urged Governor Ravi to intervene and declare the Madurai Melur area a protected agricultural zone, akin to the status accorded to Thanjavur Delta during the previous AIADMK regime," she said.

She also announced that her party will decide whether to contest the upcoming Erode East by-election within the next two days.

“DMDK has consistently participated in all by-elections held in the state thus far," Premalatha said, adding that the bypoll process in Tamil Nadu undermines democratic principles and is susceptible to manipulation.

In a veiled reference to the recent Anna University sexual assault case, Premalatha advocated for stringent punishment for crimes against women, underscoring the need for exemplary deterrents to combat the rising tide of violence against women.

The DMDK leader also condemned the recent criticism levelled by Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman against Periyar E V Ramasamy, stressing that her party would not countenance any disparagement of revered leaders, irrespective of their ideological affiliations.