DMDK undecided, but to contest LS polls in alliance

CHENNAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) in its general council meeting on Wednesday, resolved to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in alliance with other parties and it had adopted a resolution, giving powers to decide on alliance partners, to its general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth.

Further, the resolution number 10, adopted in the general council meeting held at the DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu, dismissed the speculations about the alliance talks and has clarified that the party has not spoken about the alliance with any other parties indirectly or directly till this moment.

Apart from this, nine other resolutions were adopted in the meeting including to promote the fame of the late Captain Vijayakanth through Gram Sabha meetings, street-side campaigns and small-scale meetings to reach out to the people and to conduct a huge public meeting in all four zones across the state.

District secretaries, general council members were present at the meeting.