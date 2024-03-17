DMDK to issue applications for LS polls on March 19

CHENNAI: The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Sunday announced that applications for those aspiring to contest in the coming Lok Sabha polls would be issued on March 19.

According to the statement issued by the party general secretary, Premalatha Vijayakanth, the cadres of DMDK who want to contest in 40 Lok Sabha constituencies (TN and Puducherry) can get the applications on March 19 from 11 am at the party headquarters in Koyambedu, Chennai.

"Application forms can be obtained by paying Rs 15,000 for general LS constituencies and Rs 10,000 for SC constituencies. Filled-in application forms need to be submitted to the headquarters by 5 pm on March 20. The interview of aspiring candidates will be held on March 21 at the headquarters," the release added.