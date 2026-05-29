DMDK to hold district secretaries meet on May 31

The meeting, to be chaired by Premallatha Vijayakant, will be held at 10 am at the party headquarters, Captain Alayam, in Koyambedu here.

The consultation assumes significance amid the party’s efforts to strengthen its organisational structure and review political strategies ahead of Local body elections in the State.

In a statement, the DMDK leadership urged all district secretaries to attend the important consultative meeting without fail.