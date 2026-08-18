DMDK seeks Arab-style punishment for sexual abuse

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary and Vriddhachalam MLA Premallatha Vijayakant on Tuesday demanded stringent action against those involved in sexual crimes against women and children, including the harshest punishment after due legal process, and urged the government to take immediate measures to curb such offences.
Participating in the debate on the demands for grants for Public Works, Highways, Sports Development and Human Resources Management in the Assembly, she said 10 children had reportedly faced sexual assault in the past five days and called for swift investigation and severe punishment. "Those who commit sexual offences against women and children should be given stringent punishment. After a proper investigation, punishments similar to those followed in Arab countries should be considered. Encounter is the only solution to such crimes," she said.
Premallatha said the growing drug culture was also contributing to crimes and referred to the Amuthan and Dhanush murder cases while stressing the need for a stronger crackdown on narcotics. She said youngsters should be encouraged to take up sports, which would keep them away from drugs and help them become responsible citizens.
Referring to the Karur incident in which a woman allegedly attacked a man accused of sexually assaulting a girl, she described the woman as a "real Velu Nachiyar" and said women fighting back against offenders would send a strong message.
She also urged the government to renovate damaged government buildings, including schools, colleges, and offices; preserve heritage structures; maintain bridges; and improve road conditions across the State.
Raising environmental concerns, she flagged fish deaths allegedly caused by sewage discharge at Ennore port, industrial pollution affecting marine life and the impact of hydrocarbon projects on agricultural land.
She also sought firm action over the killing of three Tamils in Karnataka and urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to raise the issue with his Karnataka counterpart at the southern States' meeting.
Speaker JCD Prabhakar and Leader of the House K A Sengottaiyan said the Chief Minister had taken firm steps to curb drug abuse and crimes against women and children.