DMDK leader Vijayakanth hospitalized again

CHENNAI: DMDK founder and president Vijayakanth was admitted to a private hospital due to ill health on Tuesday late evening.

"DMDK president Vijayakanth was brought to the hospital after 15 days for a routine health checkup. He is in good health. After the check-up, he will return home by Thursday, December 28," a medical bulletin from a private hospital read.

Since Vijayakanth has undergone kidney transplant surgery, he has been going to the hospital for check-ups from time to time.

Notably, Vijayakanth, who was resting at home, developed with cough and fever and was admitted to a private hospital on November 18 he was discharged home after 24 days by December 1.