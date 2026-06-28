DMDK: Karnataka producer as Delhi rep risky for TN

“The appointment has raised several questions among the people,” she added. When there are many qualified persons from Tamil Nadu, the government should explain how a person with a Karnataka link and the CM’s film production was chosen, she asked.

Premallatha underscored the seriousness of the long-standing Cauvery water dispute between the two states and noted that Tamil Nadu has taken all legal and administrative measures to protect its share of the river water, hinting at the risk of losing the gains made so far. She pointed out that the Supreme Court and institutions established to oversee the implementation of the Cauvery water-sharing mechanism have already issued directions on the issue, pressing for the protection of the gains.