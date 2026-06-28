DMDK: Karnataka producer as Delhi rep risky for TN

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant on Saturday questioned the CM Vijay-led government’s rationale behind appointing a Karnataka-based film producer, who also produced the TVK chief ’s latest flick Jana Nayagan, as Tamil Nadu’s representative in Delhi, at a time when the State continues to wage battle against the neighbouring state from building a dam at Mekedatu.
She urged the State government to withdraw the appointment, taking into consideration the interests of Tamil Nadu. The appointment’s threat is bigger at a time when Karnataka has reiterated its resolve to proceed with the Mekedatu project despite Tamil Nadu’s opposition, she said in a statement. She referred to remarks by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and the state’s Water Resources Minister that the dam would be built within Karnataka’s territory and could not be prevented at any cost.
“The appointment has raised several questions among the people,” she added. When there are many qualified persons from Tamil Nadu, the government should explain how a person with a Karnataka link and the CM’s film production was chosen, she asked.
Premallatha underscored the seriousness of the long-standing Cauvery water dispute between the two states and noted that Tamil Nadu has taken all legal and administrative measures to protect its share of the river water, hinting at the risk of losing the gains made so far. She pointed out that the Supreme Court and institutions established to oversee the implementation of the Cauvery water-sharing mechanism have already issued directions on the issue, pressing for the protection of the gains.
The Vriddhachalam MLA said the government should nominate a representative who can effectively safeguard Tamil Nadu’s interests in matters related to the Cauvery water dispute and the proposed Mekedatu dam project, rather than appointing someone associated with his film production. She also called on the government to act in a manner that would reinforce the State’s stand on protecting its rights over the Cauvery waters.