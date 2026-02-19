DMDK joining DMK camp setback for NDA, faces backlash from BJP

The DMDK’s move drew a strong reaction from the BJP, which has been attempting to bring together parties opposed to the DMK under the NDA to dislodge the ruling party in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The DMDK, however, viewed the move as a major political shift that would enhance its prospects in the elections.

“This is not just a political decision (to align with the DMK)… it is my commitment to protect the trust of the people. With the blessings of the Captain (Vijayakanth) and the support of the people, we will definitely win,” Premalatha Vijayakanth said in a post on the social media platform X.