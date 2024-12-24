DMDK invites Stalin for Vijayakant's first death anniversay; leaders call on Palaniswami and OPS, too

CHENNAI: Leaders of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) invited Chief Minister MK Stalin to the first death anniversary of the late DMDK chief Vijayakant.

Party leaders LK Sudhish and V Vijaya Prabhakaran personally met DMK president MK Stalin on Monday and handed over the invite for the anniversary on December 28. MK Stalin received the leaders at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam.

Senior DMK leaders Duraimurugan, RS Bharathi, and TKS Elangovan were present during the occasion.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sudhish said, "We are observing the first anniversary of our beloved Captain Vijayakant on December 28. As part of our efforts to make this occasion a grand affair, we are personally meeting all political leaders in the State and inviting them to participate."

The DMDK leaders also met AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) with the invite.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha was conspicuous with her absence on the occasion of extending the invite to the party founder's death anniversary.