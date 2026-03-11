DMDK gung ho over Virudhachalam 'allotment'

Sources in the DMK said the party leadership has given its formal nod to allocate the seat to Vijayakant's party. The constituency is currently represented by R Radhakrishnan of the Congress, who secured 77,064 votes in the 2021 election.

DMK leaders believe that, since both Congress and DMDK are now part of the same alliance, the coalition's combined vote base could improve the chances of victory, and that PMK's split would weaken the Vanniyar party's chances of challenging a constituency that favours the captain's party.