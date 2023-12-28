Begin typing your search...

DMDK founder Vijayakanth tested positive for Covid-19, put on ventilator

He has been put on a ventilator due to difficulty in breathing.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Dec 2023 2:35 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-28 02:37:32.0  )
DMDK founder Vijayakanth tested positive for Covid-19, put on ventilator
X

DMDK president Vijayakanth

CHENNAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and president Vijayakanth tested positive for Covid-19.

He has been put on a ventilator due to difficulty in breathing

He was admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday late evening due to illness.

Earlier, the medical bulletin on Tuesday said that he was admitted to a private hospital for a routine health checkup and he will be discharged home by Thursday, December 28. However, the party on Thursday informed that their leader tested positive for Covid-19.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida KazhagamDMDK founderDMDKCovid-19covidVijayakanth CovidDMDK Leader Vijayakanth tests positive for COVIDDMDK founder VijayakanthVijayakanth covid newsChennai Covid news
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X