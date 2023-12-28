Begin typing your search...
DMDK founder Vijayakanth tested positive for Covid-19, put on ventilator
He has been put on a ventilator due to difficulty in breathing.
CHENNAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and president Vijayakanth tested positive for Covid-19.
December 28, 2023
He has been put on a ventilator due to difficulty in breathing
He was admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday late evening due to illness.
Earlier, the medical bulletin on Tuesday said that he was admitted to a private hospital for a routine health checkup and he will be discharged home by Thursday, December 28. However, the party on Thursday informed that their leader tested positive for Covid-19.
Next Story