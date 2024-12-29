DMDK founder Vijayakanth remembered on 1st death anniv; rally held defying ban

CHENNAI: Floral tributes were paid to DMDK Founder and actor-politician Vijayakanth on his first death anniversary, which was being observed as a Guru Pooja, on Saturday.

Leaders of various political parties, including DMDK General Secretary and the late actor's wife

Premalatha Vijayakanth paid tributes at his memorial at the Party office at Koyambedu in the city, where his mortal remains were laid to rest.

Thousands of DMDK activists, clad in black shirts, arrived from various parts of Tamil Nadu and thronged the party office to pay their tributes to Vijayakanth on the occasion, resulting in traffic snarls on the arterial road.

It was virtually a sea of humanity, as the party workers and the general public started arriving right from early in the morning in all possible modes of transport, choking the busy stretch.

Meanwhile, police denied permission for the DMDK to take out a silent procession from the party office to mark the occasion, resulting in jostling between the party cadres and the police personnel, who were deployed in large numbers, preventing them, leading to some tension.

Police officials on the spot held talks with Vijayakanth's brother-in-law and Deputy General Secretary LK Sudeesh and also the late actor's son Vijay Prabhakar, to find an amicable solution.

However, defying the ban, the DMDK cadres took out a procession following which police detained them.

DMDK office-bearer R Parthasarathy said though the party had officially issued a letter seeking permission for the rally, there was no reply and the permission was denied at the last minute.

"Had they rejected our plea, we would have gone to the court and got permission," he said.

The DMDK had invited leaders of almost all political parties, including the ruling DMK headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, allies of the DMK, Opposition AIADMK and other parties, including the BJP, PMK and Vijay’s TVK for the occasion.

Meanwhile, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu urged the public and media not to exaggerate the controversy surrounding the DMDK’s rally to mark Vijayakanth's first death anniversary, which proceeded despite Chennai city police denying permission.

Speaking to the reporters after paying respects at Vijayakanth’s memorial at Koyambedu on behalf of DMK, Sekarbabu said, “Although permission was not granted, the rally was conducted peacefully; don’t exaggerate this.”

CM, others hail Captain in their tributes

Chennai: Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin, in his tributes, praised Vijayakanth as a friend and hailed his 'pure love.' The late leader, who had no blemish in his heart, continued to live in people's hearts, the Chief Minister said. Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Hindu Religious &Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekarbabu were among the leaders who visited Vijayakanth's 'samadhi' on the DMDK headquarters premises here at Koyambedu and laid wreaths. VK Sasikala, confidante of late Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, AIADMK leaders D Jayakumar and P Benjamin, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai, senior Saffron party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan and NTK leader Seeman, paid homage to Vijayakanth, hailed as 'captain' by his admirers.