DMDK besieges Virudhunagar theatre over TVK clip at 'Jana Nayagan' screening

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A special screening of the film Jana Nayagan in Virudhunagar on Friday was disrupted after DMDK cadres staged a protest, alleging that a video mocking the electoral defeat of the party's leader, Vijaya Prabhakaran, was screened inside the theatre.
Police arrested 83 DMDK cadres after they attempted to enter the theatre.
Police said that a video allegedly arranged by the local TVK MLA's supporters was screened before the movie, leading to the controversy. The video reportedly included television footage of the vote counting during the Assembly election, showing the defeat of DMDK leader Vijayakanth's son, Vijaya Prabhakaran, in the Virudhunagar constituency. It also featured visuals of MLA Selvam canvassing during the election campaign and participating in public events after his victory.
Condemning the screening of the video, DMDK cadres gathered outside the theatre and attempted to enter the premises. Police prevented them from doing so and arrested 83 cadres.
The protest caused tension in the locality. Police said the situation was later brought under control.
According to police sources, Jana Nayagan, starring Chief Minister Vijay, was screened at three theatres in Virudhunagar. TVK MLA Selvam attended a special show at a theatre near the old bus stand along with party supporters. The controversy erupted over the screening of election footage at one of the theatres.