DMDK besieges Virudhunagar theatre over TVK clip at 'Jana Nayagan' screening

Police arrested 83 DMDK cadres after they attempted to enter the theatre.

Police said that a video allegedly arranged by the local TVK MLA's supporters was screened before the movie, leading to the controversy. The video reportedly included television footage of the vote counting during the Assembly election, showing the defeat of DMDK leader Vijayakanth's son, Vijaya Prabhakaran, in the Virudhunagar constituency. It also featured visuals of MLA Selvam canvassing during the election campaign and participating in public events after his victory.