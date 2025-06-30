DMDK backs Amit Shah's pitch, bats for coalition government led by State party

COIMBATORE: Welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks that the NDA will form a coalition government in the State after the 2026 Assembly polls, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Sunday said a party should lead the coalition government from Tamil Nadu.

“The coalition governments in various states are doing better. The rule of power need not be confined to one single party,” she said, while addressing the media persons at Coimbatore International Airport.

The DMDK leader said she will tour across Tamil Nadu in a month, and the party’s conference will be held in Cuddalore on January 9, next year. She asserted that the party’s stand on alliance will be declared at the January conference. She also said that DMDK will hold a protest highlighting the sufferings of mango farmers in Krishnagiri on Monday.

Premalatha dismissed speculations over DMDK leader LK Sudhish attending a Congress party event, saying that there was nothing wrong with that.