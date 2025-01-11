Begin typing your search...

    DMDK announces to boycott Erode East bypoll

    Earlier on Friday, Premalatha Vijayakanth announced that the party would disclose its stance on the Erode East bypoll in the next 48 hours.

    11 Jan 2025
    DMDK announces to boycott Erode East bypoll
    DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth

    CHENNAI: DMDK on Saturday announced that it would boycott the Erode (East) Assembly constituency by-election scheduled on February 5.

    DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth speaking to ANI said, "Last time DMK declared victory by conducting an anti-democratic election. The same style of by-election is going to happen again. Therefore, due to a lack of confidence in this anti-democratic election, the DMDK Party is boycotting this Erode East by-election."

    Bypoll to the Erode East assembly constituency was necessitated for the second time now in the incumbent Assembly, owing to the recent demise of its MLA and former Tamil Nadu Congress committee president EVKS Elangovan.

