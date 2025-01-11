DMDK announces to boycott Erode East bypoll

CHENNAI: DMDK on Saturday announced that it would boycott the Erode (East) Assembly constituency by-election scheduled on February 5.

DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth speaking to ANI said, "Last time DMK declared victory by conducting an anti-democratic election. The same style of by-election is going to happen again. Therefore, due to a lack of confidence in this anti-democratic election, the DMDK Party is boycotting this Erode East by-election."

Bypoll to the Erode East assembly constituency was necessitated for the second time now in the incumbent Assembly, owing to the recent demise of its MLA and former Tamil Nadu Congress committee president EVKS Elangovan.