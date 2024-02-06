DMDK, AMMK begin alliance talks with BJP for polls, share wish lists

CHENNAI: The leadership of TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK and ‘Captain’ Vijayakant’s DMDK have initiated informal talks with the BJP over alliance for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. They have also said to have shared the list of constituencies with the state unit of the ruling party at the Centre.

Though the national leadership of the saffron party is yet to give up its attempt to bring back their major alliance partner AIADMK, the leadership of the Dravidian major dug its heels and decided against reversing its decision. The discreet meetings TMC (M) leader GK Vasan had with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, taking the message from the national leadership of the BJP, have also reportedly not fetched desired results.

Sensing the need to have a plan B, the BJP had opened its door for TTV Dhinakaran, who in turn, shared a “wish list” that included 22 constituencies out of 39 in the state. Sources said that Dhinakaran emphasised on certain constituencies in Thevar belt in the southern distircts, particularly Theni, Ramanathapuram, and Sivagangai. “He is not keen on contesting in the BJP symbol or any other symbol. He is confident of getting the ‘Cooker’ symbol and is keen on contesting from Theni or Sivagangai constituencies,” said a functionary in Dhinakaran’s close circle.

TTV Dhinakaran

Meanwhile, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant has expressed her willingness to rejoin the BJP-led NDA that has been flexing its muscles and resources to ensure the return of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the consecutive third term, by making major inroads into states such as Tamil Nadu.



“After the news of Captain’s death, the PM wrote a letter recalling his relationship with our leader and lauded his legacy,” said DMDK insiders. Jharkhand governor CP Radhakrishnan and several other BJP leaders have also visited Vijayakant’s home and paid their tributes. “After all the formal visits, the top leaders of BJP dialled Premalatha and sealed the alliance,” informed insiders.

An aide of Premalatha told DT Next that the Vijayakant’s party had conveyed the number of seats and the list of seats that it wants to contest in the upcoming LS polls. “We shared our wish list/constituencies with both the AIADMK and the BJP. We have been demanding 4 Lok Sabha seats as in 2019 and one Rajya Sabha additionally this time. The party leadership has now opted to go with the BJP, ignoring the feelers sent to AIADMK. The same will be discussed in the district secretaries meeting on February 7. After the meeting, a formal announcement will be made,” disclosed the aide.

According to insiders, Premalatha’s younger brother LK Sudhish and her son Vijaya Prabhakaran are likely to contest this time from Kallakurichi and Madurai respectively.