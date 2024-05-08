DLSA team inquires ‘Savukku’ Shankar

COIMBATORE: A three-member team of district legal services authority (DLSA) on Tuesday conducted an inquiry into alleged torture of YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar in Coimbatore Central Prison.

The team, accompanied by doctors to ascertain the nature of injuries, inquired Shankar from 11.15 am to 1 pm on the alleged torture by prison authorities. After the counsel for Shankar filed a petition alleging attack by prison staff, the Fourth Judicial Magistrate R Saravana Babu issued a directive to the DLSA to hold an inquiry into the issue.

The inquiry report is likely to be submitted before the court. Meanwhile, Magistrate Saravana Babu adjourned the five-day custody petition by Coimbatore Cyber Crime Police to May 9 and the bail petition by the counsel for Shankar to May 10.

The cyber crime wing of police arrested ‘Savukku’ Shankar from Theni on May 4 for his alleged derogatory remarks on women police personnel at an interview to another YouTube channel. Based on a complaint by a crime branch woman SI, the police booked him on various charges, including Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act and Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. He was remanded in judicial custody till May 17.