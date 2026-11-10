DKS distorting SC verdict on Mekedatu: PMK

In a statement, Anbumani said the Supreme Court had not granted Karnataka permission to build the dam across the Cauvery. He pointed out that the court's orders on November 13 last year and May 21 this year had only directed the Cauvery Management Authority to decide on the project by following due legal procedures. Tamil Nadu could approach the Supreme Court if it was dissatisfied with the decision, he added.

Citing the 1892 and 1924 agreements between the erstwhile Madras and Mysore provinces, the 2007 Cauvery Tribunal's final award and the 2018 Supreme Court verdict, he argued that Karnataka could not implement projects affecting downstream irrigation without Tamil Nadu's consent.