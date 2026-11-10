DKS distorting SC verdict on Mekedatu: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday accused Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar of distorting the Supreme Court's verdict on the Cauvery dispute for political gain, saying Karnataka had neither the legal nor moral right to build the proposed Mekedatu dam without Tamil Nadu's written consent.
In a statement, Anbumani said the Supreme Court had not granted Karnataka permission to build the dam across the Cauvery. He pointed out that the court's orders on November 13 last year and May 21 this year had only directed the Cauvery Management Authority to decide on the project by following due legal procedures. Tamil Nadu could approach the Supreme Court if it was dissatisfied with the decision, he added.
Citing the 1892 and 1924 agreements between the erstwhile Madras and Mysore provinces, the 2007 Cauvery Tribunal's final award and the 2018 Supreme Court verdict, he argued that Karnataka could not implement projects affecting downstream irrigation without Tamil Nadu's consent.
He alleged that Shivakumar was raising the Mekedatu issue ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, expected in 15 months, to consolidate the Congress's support in 11 Cauvery basin districts.
Claiming that Karnataka had failed to release Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water for decades, Anbumani questioned its assurance that it would ensure water supply after storing an additional 70 TMC through the proposed dam.
He urged the Centre to condemn Karnataka's statements and not grant permission for the project without Tamil Nadu's written consent.