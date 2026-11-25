In a statement, Tagore said the project was intended to divert only around 8.60 TMC of surplus water that otherwise flows into the sea from the Mettur dam during flood periods. He said it was entirely an intra-state project, aimed at utilising surplus water within Tamil Nadu, and that Karnataka's attempt to obstruct it was unjustifiable.

"When several states are utilising surplus floodwater to protect their farmers, opposing Tamil Nadu's efforts to utilise surplus water flowing into the sea within its own territory is unacceptable," he said. Tagore urged Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to immediately withdraw the unnecessary legal challenge.