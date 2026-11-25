CHENNAI: TNCC president Manickam Tagore has strongly condemned the Karnataka government's additional petition in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Cauvery, Vaigai, Gundar river linking project and the demolition of initial construction works, terming the move unnecessary and against the spirit of federalism.
In a statement, Tagore said the project was intended to divert only around 8.60 TMC of surplus water that otherwise flows into the sea from the Mettur dam during flood periods. He said it was entirely an intra-state project, aimed at utilising surplus water within Tamil Nadu, and that Karnataka's attempt to obstruct it was unjustifiable.
"When several states are utilising surplus floodwater to protect their farmers, opposing Tamil Nadu's efforts to utilise surplus water flowing into the sea within its own territory is unacceptable," he said. Tagore urged Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to immediately withdraw the unnecessary legal challenge.
Pointing out that the State government had allocated Rs 150 crore for the project in the 2026-27 Budget, Tagore said the Karnataka government's legal move would directly affect the livelihoods of farmers in southern Tamil Nadu.
The project, which originates from the Mayanur barrage in Karur district, involves the construction of a 255.60 km long canal to meet the irrigation and drinking water requirements of seven drought prone districts Karur, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar.