DK Shivakumar claims to be fair, but reality is grim: CPM

In a post on X, Shanmugam said Karnataka had not honoured the Supreme Court's monthly water-sharing directions even for a single year. He accused Shivakumar of concealing this fact while claiming Karnataka would release the 177 TMC of water Tamil Nadu requires, portraying himself as reasonable.

Pointing out that the Cauvery is an inter-state river and that the Supreme Court has delivered its final verdict on the dispute, Shanmugam condemned the Karnataka Chief Minister for trying to suppress these facts.

He called upon people to unite to protect Tamil Nadu's Cauvery irrigation rights and defeat what he described as Karnataka's conspiracy.