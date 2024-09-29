DK President Veeramani praises Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'innovative thinking'

CHENNAI: Dravidar Kazhagam President K Veeramani on Sunday praised the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as the deputy chief minister in Tamil Nadu government.

He said that Udhayanidhi Stalin had proven his worth as an MLA, and an election leader.

"As an MLA, as a propagandist, in the election he has scored. By showing a single stone, he was able to muster more votes than all these things. This shows the youth's innovative thinking. We used to explain half an hour, one hour how it all happens. But this guy is a very wise guy, he took a stone and said this is a medical college. This kind of innovation is very good, because youths are ahead of ours. So you will have to accept it," he said while speaking to ANI.

Dismissing allegations of "dynasty politics" and nepotism in the government, he said that he expects his son and grandson to follow his same principles, so that is not a disqualifying factor but rather an addition.

"This is a self-respect movement. These families are following the same principle because I expect my son to follow the same philosophy, so my grandson. That is not a disqualification, that is an addition qualification. Power may come and power may go. The basic philosophy of the Dravidian party is not power. They could lead the people without power, but it was added because then they could bring new legislation. If public opinion marches forward, law comes limping behind," he added.

Speaking further on the allegation of dynastic politics, he said, "If my son and grandson shoulder my responsibility in carrying the message to the people and translate those philosophy through the action, through the laws and legislation and all other means, that is more of a plus point than a minus point."

He further criticised the opposition in the state government, saying that they do not have anything else to criticise, that is why this point has been taken up.

Also Read: Udhayanidhi Stalin to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Senthilbalaji back in cabinet

He said, "The opposition is doing this because they are the opposition, blindly they want to find anything. They have no idea or matter to charge with except this one. He cannot be charged, the only thing is dynasty, dynasty. But what about BJP? Are they out of it? Or any party?"

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. He will also take on the portfolio of Planning and Development in addition to his existing responsibilities.

The announcement comes as part of a major cabinet reshuffle in the state government. The reshuffle also sees Senthil Balaji being re-inducted into the Tamil Nadu cabinet.