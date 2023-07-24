Division bench of MHC to decide on Senthilbalaji's judicial custody date

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court will hear the Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP) case filed by Senthilbalaji's wife, S Megala, on Tuesday to fix the date from when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can subjugate Minister Senthilbalaji to custodial interrogation in the PMLA case.

Megala filed an HCP before the Madras High Court (MHC) on June 14, 2023, after Senthilbalaji was arrested by the ED.

The case was listed before a division bench comprising Justice Nisha Banu and Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy. However, the two-judge bench gave a split verdict, Justice Nisha Banu allowed the HCP and denied custodial interrogation, whereas Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy denied the HCP and allowed the custodial interrogation.

The Chief Justice of the MHC named Justice CV Karthikeyan as the third judge to come to a conclusion.

After hearing all the arguments, the third judge pronounced his judgment and denied the HCP.

The judge also said that the decision is left to the division bench to decide and fix the date on when the ED can subjugate Senthilbalaji for custodial interrogation.