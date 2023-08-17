Diving instructor raises flag underwater for 17th time

CHENNAI: For the past 17 years, Aravind Tharunsri, a scuba diving instructor, has been orchestrating a unique celebration of Independence Day that takes place beneath the waves. Aravind’s annual tradition of underwater flag-raising has become a symbol of his patriotism and his commitment to marine conservation. This year, in his 17th instalment of this event, Aravind chose the waters of Rameswaram to carry out this inspiring underwater feat.

Over the years, he has typically conducted this event in locations like Puducherry and Neelankarai, but this time, he chose the scenic backdrop of Rameswaram. “Seven children joined me in this endeavour, including my daughter Thaaragai Aarathana. The other participants were Nishvik, Sindhuja, Mohan Sriram, Ashwin, and Laxmanan,” Aravind shares with pride.

More than just a display of patriotism, Aravind wanted to instil in these young minds the significance of Independence Day and the importance of cherishing it. “By involving children, I aimed to make them comprehend the essence of this historical day. Additionally, I wanted to use this platform to raise awareness about the dire need to clean up plastic from the ocean,” Aravind explains.

Aravind’s commitment to marine conservation shines through in his actions. During this underwater event, not only did the participants raise the Indian flag at a depth of 30 feet, but they also dedicated their dive to cleaning up plastic waste from the ocean bed. “We managed to retrieve 50 kilograms of plastic,” Aravind reveals, his voice filled with pride.

While Aravind is no stranger to underwater stunts, this year’s event held special meaning. Unlike his deeper dives of around 60 feet, this time he and the young team opted for a shallower 30-foot dive due to the unique conditions of Rameswaram’s waters. “We walked into the water slowly, appreciating its shallowness. Our dive lasted for 40 minutes. The children who joined us were elated by the experience and expressed their eagerness to participate in more such events to create awareness,” Aravind shares.