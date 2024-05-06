Diversion, regulation and short termination of train services in Salem announced: Check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway said that in view of yard remodeling works at Vanjipalayam Yard in Salem, there is diversion, regulation and short termination of train services.

Train No. 18190 Ernakulam – Tatanagar Express leaving Ernakulam at 07.15 hrs on 7th, 9th & 13th May, 2024 will be diverted to run via Coimbatore and regulated for 60 mins enroute.

Train No. 22504 Dibrugarah – Kanniyakumari Vivek Express leaving Dibrugarh at 19.55 hrs on 10th May, 2024 will be diverted to run via Irugur and Podanur skipping stoppage at Coimbatore. Additional stoppage will be provided at Podanur for the convenience of passengers and regulated for 3 hours enroute.

Train No. 12626 New Delhi – Thiruvananthapuram Central Kerala Express leaving New Delhi at 20.10 hrs on 11th May, 2024 will be diverted to run via Irugur and Podanur skipping stoppage at Coimbatore. Additional stoppage will be provided at Podanur for the convenience of passengers and regulated for 1 hour 40 mins enroute.

Train No. 12677 KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Express leaving KSR Bengaluru at 06.10 hrs on 13th May, 2024 will be diverted to run via Irugur and Podanur skipping stoppage at Coimbatore. Additional stoppage will be provided at Podanur for the convenience of passengers and regulated for 1 hour enroute.

Train No. 16843 Tiruchchirappalli – Palakkad Town Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 13.00 hrs on 10th May, 2024 will be short terminated at Tirupur. The train will be partially cancelled between Tirupur and Palakkad,said a Southern Railway statement.