Diversion of train services announced: Check details

CHENNAI: The following are the changes in the pattern of train services:

Train No. 16348 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express leaving Mangaluru Central at 14.25 hrs on January 22, 2024 will be diverted to run via Alappuzha skipping stoppages at Kottayam and Chengannur.

Additional stoppages will be provided at Cherthala and Alappuzha for the convenience of passengers.

Train No. 16344 Madurai-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express leaving Madurai at 16.10 hrs January 22, 2024 will be diverted to run via Alappuzha skipping stoppages at Kottayam, Changanassery, Chengannur and Mavelikara.

Additional stoppages will be provided at Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha - Haripad for the convenience of passengers.

Train No. 16350 Nilambur Road Kochuveli Raja Rani Express leaving Nilambur Road at 21.30 hrs January 22, will be diverted to run via Alappuzha skipping stoppages at Kottayam, Changanassery and Chengannur.

Additional stoppages will be provided at Cherthala and Alappuzha for the convenience of passengers.

Train No. 16345 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Express leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.40 hrs on 4th, 05th, 06th, 07th, 08th, 09th, 10th, 11th and 12th January, 2024 will be diverted to run via Kottayam skipping stoppages at Ernakulam Jn, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha and Haripad. Additional stoppages will be provided at Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur and Mavelikara for the convenience of passengers.

Train No. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Netravati Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram at 09.15 hrs on 05th, 06th 07th. 08th, 09th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th January, 2024 will be diverted to run via Kottayam skipping stoppages at Ernakulam Jn, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha and Harippad.

Additional stoppages will be provided at Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla Chengannur and Mavelikara for the convenience of passengers.

Train No. 20909 Kochuveli - Porbandar Superfast Express leaving Kochuveli at 11.15 hrs on 07th January, 2024 will be diverted to run via Kottayam skipping stoppages at Ernakulam Jn and Alappuzha. Additional stoppages will be provided at Kottayam, and Ernakulam Town for the convenience of passengers.

Train No. 20923 Tirunelveli Gandhidham BG Humsafar Express leaving Tirunelveli at 08.00 hrs 11th January, 2024 will be diverted to run via Kottayam skipping stoppages at Ernakulam Jn. Additional stoppage will be provided at Ernakulam Town for the convenience of passengers.

Train No. 19577 Tirunelveli-Jamnagar Bi-Weekly Express leaving Tirunelveli at 08.00 hrs 08th and 09th January, 2024 will be diverted to run via Kottayam skipping stoppages at Ernakulam Jn and Alappuzha. Additional stoppages will be provided at Kottayam and Ernakulam Town for the convenience of passengers.

Train No. 20931 Kochuveli-Indore Weekly Express leaving Kochuveli at 11.15. hrs 05th and 12th January, 2024 will be diverted to run via Kottayam skipping stoppages at Ernakulam Jn and Alappuzha.

Additional stoppages will be provided at Kottayam and Ernakulam Town for the convenience of passengers.