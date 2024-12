Diversion of express trains announced due to engineering work in Vijayawada division; check details

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified diversion of a few train services due to engineering works between Gannavaram and Mustabad in Vijayawada - Duvvada section of Vijayawada division.

1. Train No. 13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express leaving Dhanbad at 11.35 am on December 28, 30, 31; January 2, 3 and 4 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada skipping stoppages at Tadepalligudem and Eluru.

2. Train No 12863 Howrah – SMVT Bengaluru Express (running via Katpadi, Jolarpettai) leaving Howrah at 10.50 pm on December 28, 30, 31; January 2, 3 and 4 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada skipping stoppages at Tadepalligudem and Eluru.

3. Train No. 22837 Hatia - Ernakulam Dharti Abba Weekly Superfast Express leaving Hatia at 6.05 pm December 30 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada skipping stoppage at Eluru.

4. Train No. 12835 Hatia – SMVT Bengaluru Bi Weekly Superfast Express (running via Katpadi, Jolarpettai) leaving Hatia at 6.05 pm on December 31, will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada.

5. Train No. 12889 Tatanagar - SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express (running via Katpadi, Jolarpettai) leaving Tatanagar at 6.15 pm on January 3 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada.

6. Train No. 18637 Hatia – SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express (running via Katpadi, Jolarpettai) leaving Hatia at 6.05 pm on December 28 and January 4 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada, a release issued by Southern Railway said.