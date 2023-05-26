Diversify investment in TN: Stalin appeals to Japanese investors

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday appealed to investors in Japan to diversify their engagement with Tamil Nadu by investing in the industrial infrastructure development cum Research and Development sectors.

Speaking at an investors conclave organised by Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) at Osaka in Japan, Stalin who is on a nine-day tour of Singapore and Japan to woo investors to TamilNadu, said, "Companies from Japan have so far concentrated mainly on the manufacturing sector. I have invited them to diversify our engagement by investing in the sector of industrial infrastructure development and R&D."

Inviting firms to choose invest in TamilNadu, the CM said, "I am optimistic that the#GIM2024 in Chennai will have investors from Japan in large numbers and we can progress together."

Staying that global nations cannot grow on their own and they could develop only through mutual ties, the CM said that Japan's friendly ties with India must be utilised for the development of Tamilnadu. "We offer a red carpet welcome to the investors in Japan to contribute to the industrial and economic development of Tamilnadu," added Stalin.

Recalling the financial support rendered by Japan for Chennai Metro Rail and the Hogenakkal Combined Water Supply Scheme, Stalin highlighted the longstanding ties between Tamil Nadu and Japan and the areas of opportunity to boost them further.

A MoU was also signed between GuidanceTamilnadu and Daicel Safety Systems for the expansion of an airbag inflator unit at Chengalpattu in TamilNadu. The MoU was exchanged between V Vishnu, managing director of Guidance Tamilnadu and Ken Pando, the head of commerce wing of Dicel Safety Systems. State industries minister TRB Rajaa and industries secretary S Krishnan were present during the event.