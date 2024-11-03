District-level Kalai Thiruvizha to kick off on Nov 7

CHENNAI: With the Kalai Thiruvizha’s (arts and cultural festival) school and block-level events recently wrapped up, the school education department has released the schedule to conduct district-level events from November 7 across Tamil Nadu.

In a first, the education department held the event for classes 1 to 12 in all state-run schools, aided and special schools in this academic year. For the block-level events this year, the department released Rs 1.03 crore. For the upcoming district-level events, the department has released Rs 1.41 crore.

Per the notification from the department, the department has planned district-level competitions starting on Nov 7, and the details of winners must be entered in the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal starting on Nov 8.

Meanwhile, the department has directed to conduct competitions from Nov 11 - 20 for senior classes. The details must be entered into the portal on Nov 21. Competitions to be conducted include debates, quizzes, sports, dance, music and art.

“Only the winner of each district-level competition will qualify for the state-level competitions,” the notification read.

As far as the release of funds is concerned, for ten educational blocks in Chennai, the department has released Rs 3.50 lakh, followed by Rs 3 lakh for eight blocks in Chengalpattu and Rs 2.25 lakh for five education blocks in the Kancheepuram district.