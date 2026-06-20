District child protection staff in Tamil Nadu knock on CM Vijay’s doors

The employees work under the Department of Children Welfare and Special Services (DCWSS), which is responsible for safeguarding children from abuse, preventing child marriage, eliminating child labour, rescuing children engaged in begging, and supporting the rehabilitation of children in conflict with the law.



Highlighting several challenges they face in implementing child protection measures under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, the staff pointed out that many district child protection offices, Juvenile Justice Boards, and Child Welfare Committees (CWC) continue to function from rented buildings or government buildings with inadequate space. They also noted the lack of dedicated vehicles to respond quickly to emergency cases involving children.



Among their key demands is the establishment of fully equipped temporary shelters for affected children in every district. These facilities should have access to counsellors, doctors, special educators, and all essential services.



They also urged the government to set up special rehabilitation homes in every district for children below 18 years who come into conflict with the law, ensuring proper care and rehabilitation opportunities for the minors.