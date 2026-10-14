Dissidents mull October 17 foundation day boycott, parallel events to challenge Edappadi K Palaniswami

The party has announced that Palaniswami will garland the statues of party founder MG Ramachandran (MGR) and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at the party headquarters in Royapettah and hoist the party flag.

The AIADMK has also directed party units to celebrate the occasion by hoisting flags across all districts in the State and announced the names of leaders who will lead the celebrations in their respective districts.

Although the list includes dissident leaders SP Velumani, Natham R Viswanathan, KP Anbalagan and Thangamani, it omits CVe Shanmugam, who is also part of the dissident camp.