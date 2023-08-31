Disruption in metro rail service irks passengers

CHENNAI: Disruption of regular Metro service due to signalling issue in the blue line between the Chennai airport and Wimco Nagar via Central railway Metro station on Thursday morning for nealry two hours left passegners both furious and disappointed.

The incident of service cut off had greately affected the public infrastructre, needing to be both reliable and efficient.

On Thursday morning, as hundreds of passengers were awaiting for the train, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced that only a single line operation was being undertaken due to technical issues.

Though the announcement was made at 8:45 am on Thursday, it took CMRL nearly two hours to rectify the issue.

Through these hours, CMRL cut off the service between Airport and Little Mount metro stations for 20 minutes, requesting passengers to look for an alternative.

And, only about 10:41 am, CMRL informed that the service has resumed between Wimco Nagar depot to Airport in the blue line. Also, rectifying the issue between Little Mount and Airport.

K Gayathri, a PR professional working in T Nagar said, "As I entered the Nanganallur metro station, I saw several people standing outside the station and booking cabs and autos. When asked, many said the trains are not plying due to signalling issues."

Though Gayathri was able to immediately call her boss and ask for a Work-From-Home (WFH), she questioned the plight of others who had to be in the office on time, or would face a pay cut.

"I was able to come back home and opt for WFH, but not all will have this privilege. Importantly, with footfall increasing, CMRL should prepare for crisis management such as this, "added Gayathri.

Meanwhile, another passenger Shivani shared her ordeal of catching a flight.

"I earlier decided to catch the flight by taking Chennai metro, but soon changed the plan after knowing the service cut. With many relaying on the metro to commute to the airport and Central railway station, CMRL should act proactively in such issues."

Also, passengers called for alternative arrangements to vital locations like the airport, Central railway station and Guindy to help passengers. "Merely making announcements would not suffice. Small buses and other services must have been arranged for passengers, "added Shivani.