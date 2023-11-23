Dismiss Periyar University Vice-Chancellor: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Alleging several irregularities, including the starting of two private educational institutions on behalf of Periyar University, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to dismiss the vice-chancellor and others immediately.

In a statement, the senior leader said that vice-chancellor R Jagannathan and others have started educational trusts by investing their own money, on behalf of the University.

"They have started Periyar University Technology entrepreneurship and Research Foundation and Forum Foundation. As the vice-chancellor and others are employees of the University, they could not start any business without permission of the government. Both the institutions will function inside the University campus and the profit will be taken by the investors. Even after their retirement, this will continue, " he added.

He pointed out that Periyar University Technology entrepreneurship and Research Foundation and Periyar University have entered into a memorandum of understanding to provide professional courses.

"Despite utilizing the resources of the University, they will charge higher fees from students. The University could not intervene if reservation is not followed. In other words, the vice-chancellor and others are selling the University, " he said.

Pointing out that there are several corruption allegations against the University and government forming a high-level committee to investigate, Ramadoss said that the committee is yet to submit its report.

"Due to this, the vice-chancellor and others do not respect the government. The government should investigate the starting of private institutions without delay and ensure fair inquiry. The government should also dismiss them and bring them to justice, " he urged.