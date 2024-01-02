Dismiss FM Nirmala Sitharaman: IRS officer from TN writes to Prez Murmu

CHENNAI: In a rare move, an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer of Tamil Nadu, wrote to the President of India demanding the dismissal of Nirmala Sitharaman from the post of Union Finance Minister, in order to save the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

Citing the ED summons to the farmers in Attur, near Salem, B Balamurugan, Deputy Commissioner of GST and CEx, Chennai (North) said, "The ED's involvement in a land dispute case, where the farmers accuse a local BJP leader of attempting an illegal land grab, has raised eyebrows. The summons, coupled with the mention of the farmers' caste as 'Hindu Pallars' on the envelope, has led to further outrage."

"This incident shows how the ED has become an extended arm of the BJP. Nirmala Sitharaman, after taking over the charge of Finance Minister, has successfully converted the ED into BJP policy ED. She (Nirmala) is directly responsible for this state of affair. She has become unfit to be the Finance Minister of India," Balamurugan said in a letter to the President of India.