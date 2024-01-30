Disgruntled bull owner alleges unfair results

MADURAI: A disgruntled bull owner, Mudakathan Mani, who is also the president of Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Payirchi Maiyam, Madurai, walked up to the Collectorate with his bull on Monday alleging irregularities in the selection of the bull from Pudukottai.

Incidentally, the Pudukkotai bull was adjudged best at the inaugural Jallikattu contest organised by the State government in the newly opened Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal Arena at Keelakarai on January 24.

Mani from Goripalayam, Madurai said his black bull stole the show during the inaugural event, but much to his shock, Mani’s bull was not the topper. Despite spending more time at the arena and competing against bulls from other districts, Mani said his bull missed out on the bull owned by Pudukottai’s Ganesh Karuppaiya. The entire contest was videographed and let the organisers compare the performance of the prize-winning bulls.

Mani said only those with political and authoritative power could win the first prize and the talents of other bulls were not recognised.

A petition to this effect was submitted to the Madurai Collector seeking recommendations to keenly check the contest and adjudge prize winners accordingly.

Further, he said if there is no solution, he will move the High Court.