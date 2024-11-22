Disgruntled AIADMK workers create ruckus at Kumbakonam review meeting

TIRUCHY: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s ambitious study to strengthen the party was left in disarray briefly in Kumbakonam as functionaries initially created a ruckus demanding to allow them to air their views first.

Party workers vented their anger that they had not come to listen to the lengthy speeches but to convey their views about the party, refusing to hear from senior leaders at the district-level review meeting.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had recently formed a 10-member committee to study and discuss in detail ways to strengthen the party at the grassroots. The committee members were assigned to tour the entire State and review the party at the district unit level.

Accordingly, a team of committee members including Organising Secretary R Manoharan, former ministers and senior leaders of the party R Kamaraj, P Thangamani and Dindigul C Sreenivasan visited Kumbakonam for a field visit and a meeting was held chaired by the district secretary Bharathi Mohan.

When the senior leader Dindigul Sreenivasan commenced addressing the cadres, former municipal council member and a senior functionary Ambikapathy went near the stage where the former minister was about to address and said, there is no democracy in the party nor freedom of speech maintained. “Give us a chance to put forth our views. We have come here not to hear your lengthy speeches but to share our suggestions and so give priority to the cadre to speak,” said Ambikapathy.

Soon, a section of cadre joined Ambikapathy and raised slogans in support of him and demanded to hear their suggestions, saying only then the real problems could be identified and rectified. On seeing the cadre raising their voice, Sreenivasan attempted to pacify Ambikapathy and the cadre but in vain. So, he returned to his seat.

Sreenivasan commenced speaking once the organisers pacified Ambikapathy and the cadre. He asked the cadre to respect senior leaders first and then share their views, which would be taken to the attention of party leadership. Sreenivasan claimed that the DMK handed over a sum of Rs 25 crore each to both the Left parties and Rs 15 crore to the Kongu Munnedra Kazhagam. “I have the proof for the money transaction but Chief Minister MK Stalin speaks as though a clean man,” charged Sreenivasan. He also said that the law and order situation has become worse under DMK rule and the Chief Minister is not bothered about it. “The people of the State will teach a fitting lesson to DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections as they have been struggling with price rise, increased taxes and electricity tariff hike”, Sreenivasan added.