Discrepancies in Udhayanidhi Stalin’s affidavits? Income-Tax Department seeks time to verify

According to that, the verification process commences only after the declaration of results by the Election Commission of India. The Investigation Directorate is then given an overall time limit of 150 days from the date of initiation to complete the process.

As per the CBDT guidelines, the officer added, verification of election affidavits is undertaken suo motu by the respective investigation directorates immediately after the announcement of results.

He also pointed out the Income Tax Returns for the relevant financial years do not necessarily reflect investments or loans as on the exact dates of filing of the affidavits for the 2021 and 2026 Assembly elections by Udhayanidhi Stalin.