'Disciplinary incident sans criminal intent don't amount to Pocso case'

Justice L Victoria Gowri noted that while offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act must be treated seriously, the sanctity of the legislation should also be preserved as its primary objective is to protect genuine victims.

The court observed that exposing a teacher performing a legitimate disciplinary function to criminal prosecution on exaggerated allegations would amount to the misuse of the Act and could corrode educational institutions.

The case arose from an incident involving a Class 7 student of Venkateshwarapuram Village Committee Higher Secondary School in Tenkasi. The girl had informed her mother that when she went to the staff room on January 4, 2024, the Tamil teacher allegedly subjected her to "bad touch" and threatened her with academic consequences if she disclosed the incident.